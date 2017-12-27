Staying COLD today, and watching a New Year's cold blast

We’re in for a major cold snap that is expected to linger well into 2018. Conditions should remain clear into Sunday, then there is a fast moving system that could bring some brief snow Sunday night into New Year’s Day.

Today, expect a sunny sky. Highs stay colder than usual for this time of year, only reaching the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back to 46 for the Upstate and 42 in the mountains.

Saturday will stay sunny with more highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees, then it gets colder on Sunday. As cold air dips south, a disturbance will develop that could brush our area with light snow/rain into Sunday night and Monday morning. Amounts look very light, with a dusting to an inch or two in some mountain towns, while the Upstate could see some snowflakes flying around with little to no impact on the ground.

Regardless of amount, whatever frozen precipitation falls could cause slippery roadways with lows in the 20s Sunday night. We’ll keep you posted as the forecast evolves, but it does look like any snow that falls would be over by 7-8AM New Year’s Day.

The cold won't only impact our region, but the rest of the southeast as well! If you're planning a trip to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, it's going to be a cold night for football with temperatures in the 30s, and a gusty wind as Clemson takes on Alabama.

