NC Highway Patrol: One injured in Haywood Co. after tree fell on vehicle

Motorists traveling through Haywood County were being redirected Wednesday evening after a crash along US 23.

Officials with NCDOT said the incident happened around 6:49 p.m. at US 23 near 74 West and mile marker 98, heading west.

Troopers said that the right lane was closed near exit 98 for Hyatt Creek Road after a tree fell onto a vehicle along the interstate. They said one person was injured in the crash.

As of just before 7:30 p.m., trooper said the scene had been cleared.

