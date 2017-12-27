Police: Shoplifting suspect vehicle wrecks in Greenville Co. following chase

Troopers said at least one person was injured in a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the SC Highway Patrol said it happened along White Horse Road at Saluda Dam Road.

Troopers said the roadway was also blocked due to the crash.

Lt. Chad Harrelson with Easley Police Department said the crash happened after officers were chasing the vehicle involved.

According to Harrelson, an officers saw three men carrying merchandise running across a Lowe's parking lot just after 8 p.m., in connection with a shoplifting incident. The officer said the men then jumped into a Jeep SUV and took off.

Harrelson said the officer attempted to pull over the Jeep around 8:15 p.m., but the driver continued down Hwy 123 before turning beside Walmart.

Easley police then pursued the driver and the suspect vehicle turned onto Saluda Dam Road. Officers called off the pursuit once they hit the Greenville County line, but then got word a short time later that the driver of the SUV had wrecked in the area of White Horse Road and Saluda Dam Road in Greenville County.

Harrelson said no officers were pursuing the vehicle when it crashed. SC Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck at this time.

