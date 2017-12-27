Dispatch: Crews responding to house fire in Greenville Co.

Dispatchers said crews responded to a residential fire in Greenville County Wednesday evening.

The fire started at a home on the 800 block of Cooley Bridge Road in Greenville.

South Greenville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials with South Greenville Fire Department said the caller told them their mother was inside the home, but could possibly get out on her own.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Inmate escapes from Lamar County Jail, stolen vehicle located in South Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.