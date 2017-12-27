Dispatch: 5 individuals taken into custody in Anderson following - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: 5 individuals taken into custody in Anderson following chase

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said multiple people were taken into custody in Anderson Wednesday night after a pursuit.

According to dispatch, police were chasing a vehicle in the area. A witness told FOX Carolina he saw several police vehicles and a couple of EMS vehicles near East Hampton Street.

Five individuals were taken into custody following the chase, dispatchers said. 

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.

