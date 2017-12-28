Deputies seek runaway juvenile out of Henderson Co.

Deputies need your help to locate a runaway teen out of Henderson County.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old John Chapman was last seen near Middlefork Road and may be headed toward Asheville.

Deputies said Chapman is 6'2" with shoulder-length blond dyed hair. He may possibly be wearing a bulky jacket and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 697-4911.

