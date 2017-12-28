Deputies seek runaway juvenile out of Henderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies seek runaway juvenile out of Henderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
John Chapman (Source: HCSO) John Chapman (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies need your help to locate a runaway teen out of Henderson County.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old John Chapman was last seen near Middlefork Road and may be headed toward Asheville.

Deputies said Chapman is 6'2" with shoulder-length blond dyed hair. He may possibly be wearing a bulky jacket and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 697-4911.

MORE NEWS: Police: Baby dies after father bends him in two to stop crying

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.