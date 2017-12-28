Mauldin police ask for help identifying Kmart larceny suspects - FOX Carolina 21

Mauldin police ask for help identifying Kmart larceny suspects

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Mauldin PD) (Source: Mauldin PD)
(Source: Mauldin PD) (Source: Mauldin PD)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Mauldin police have asked for help identifying two men seen in surveillance footage at the Kmart on Butler Road.

Police said the men were involved in a larceny at the store Wednesday night.

Police ask anyone with information about either man’s identity to call the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900.

Police noted that the chihuahua seen in a shopping cart in the surveillance was not involved.

MORE NEWS - Greenville native makes viral video on Sunday Chick-fil-A cravings

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.