Mauldin police ask for help identifying Kmart larceny suspects

Mauldin police have asked for help identifying two men seen in surveillance footage at the Kmart on Butler Road.

Police said the men were involved in a larceny at the store Wednesday night.

Police ask anyone with information about either man’s identity to call the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900.

Police noted that the chihuahua seen in a shopping cart in the surveillance was not involved.

