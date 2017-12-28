Henderson County offers 2nd whooping cough vaccine clinic after 60 confirmed cases

Officials in Henderson County said another whooping cough vaccine clinic would be offered to the public on Thursday as the illness has sickened dozens throughout the county.

Kim Horton, a spokesperson for Henderson County, said Wednesday that 60 cases of whooping cough, also called pertussis, had been confirmed.

The Tdap clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Department of Public Health.

Officials said the clinic will offer the Tdap vaccine to children age 11 and older, pregnant women in third trimester, and adults who have not already been vaccinated,

The health department is located at 1200 Spartanburg Hwy, Suite 100. People are asked to use the Immunization Clinic Entrance located at the center of the building.

The vaccine is covered by most insurance companies, and those who are uninsured may be able to get the vaccine at no cost if they meet certain criteria.

Pertussis is a serious respiratory infection caused by bacteria that affects the lungs and breathing tubes. Horton said Whooping cough is easily spread when someone with the infection coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms can begin up to 21 days after exposure and may appear to be just a common cold at first. One symptom is coughing fits that may cause vomiting and make it hard to breathe. These can begin 1-2 weeks after first symptoms present and can last for months.

Horton said anyone can get whooping cough, even people who have been vaccinated, but their symptoms will be less intense.

MORE NEWS - Greenville native makes viral video on Sunday Chick-fil-A cravings

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.