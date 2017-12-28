Henderson County offers 2nd whooping cough vaccine clinic after 60 confirmed cases

Dispatchers said multiple people were taken into custody in Anderson Wednesday night after a pursuit.More >
CBS 46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke.
Most of us can relate to the latest video going viral out of the Upstate.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a deadly collision on Thursday.
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Generally dry conditions are expected with the cold blast of Arctic air on the way. Spotty snow showers are possible, especially in the mountains from late Sunday night into Monday morning. Flurries could be seen in the northern Upstate.
Border Patrol agents in California nabbed a woman carrying a suitcase packed with more than half a million dollars in cash.
Troopers said at least one person was injured in a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night.
Mauldin police have asked for help identifying two men seen in surveillance footage at the Kmart on Butler Road.
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.
Clemson to face off against Alabama in Allstate Sugar Bowl. (12/27/17)
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 15 suspects were arrested and 5 more are wanted after a holiday drug roundup.
Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday night.
Upstate forever, a nonprofit conservation group said a piece of land near the Glassy Mountain Heritage Trust Preserve in Pickens County that had been slated for real estate development will now be permanently protected by a conservation easement.
Families all across the Carolinas and Georgia are celebrating Christmas!
