Firefighters use jaws of life to free woman after Anderson Co. crash

A driver is recovering after crashing into a yard and a tree Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Brushy Creek Road near Easley.

Firefighters said they had to use the jaws of life to free the woman from the car.

She was alert and responsive when taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said the woman’s car ran off the road and overturned before hitting the tree and coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

