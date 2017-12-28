Officials: People flooding Buncombe Co. tax office to prepay 2018 property taxes

The Buncombe County Tax Office said people were flooding to the office Thursday to try and pre-pay their 2018 tax bill.

County officials said people were hoping to prepay and take advantage of a deductible outlined in the new tax bill. However, the county said that 2018 bills would be estimates only at this point and may or may not qualify under the new tax code.

Officials released this notice concerning 2018 taxes

NOTICE: NEW TAX LAW & YOUR TAX BILL Please note: The Buncombe County Tax Office wants you to know that you may prepay your 2018 property taxes; however, it is likely that it will NOT qualify as deductible under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Law that was recently enacted since the County does not generate official 2018 tax bills until mid-August. Please consult your accountant or tax professional for more information.

People looking to pay their 2017 tax bills have until January 5 before interest is added. Officials said people paying in person should expect long lines.

