Police: Man hurt when multiple bullets fired into apartment

Viewer submitted photo from the scene of the shooting (Photo provided)

Spartanburg police are investigating after one man was hurt when someone fired shots into an apartment Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the Liberty Square Apartments on Liberty Street.

Police said they arrived to find a man bleeding from his back. The victim told them he had been lying on the coach when he heard gunshots and then realized he’s been hit.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

Police said two other women and another man were in the house and heard the gunshots but were not hurt.

The three others said they were all getting ready for bed when the shots were fired.

No one knew who would have fired at the apartment.

Police said officers observed several bullet holes entering the home.

