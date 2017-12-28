Police: Shoplifting investigation leads to discovery of human te - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Shoplifting investigation leads to discovery of human teeth, drugs, gun in Myrtle Beach

Posted: Updated:
Human molar (Source: Wikimedia) Human molar (Source: Wikimedia)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) -

Police say they found thousands of doses of heroin, a gun and human teeth on a man detained during a suspected shoplifting investigation at a South Carolina Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Officers tell the Sun News of Myrtle Beach they charged 21-year-old Tavon Malik Stanley of Calabash, North Carolina, with crimes including heroin trafficking and drug possession.

Officials at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart detained Stanley after they saw a person with him allegedly take around $25 worth of items without paying for them. Stanley had a Ruger 9 mm handgun and more than $2,500 in cash, and officers found dozens of pills, thousands of doses of heroin and two human teeth in his backpack.

Stanley was released from jail on bond. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.