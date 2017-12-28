Police searching for 3 men who stole a woman's car at gunpoint as she was warming it up

Spartanburg police said they are investigating after a woman said three men stole her car at gunpoint as she was warming it up Wednesday night.

The carjacking occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the Crescent Hill apartments, according to incident reports.

The woman said she was warming up her white 2005 Dodge Magnum and loading items into the car when three men who had been walking about came to her door and pulled a gun on her.

She said one man demanded money while the other two got in the car. All three men then fled in the vehicle, reports state.

The suspects have not been identified. One was wearing a black coat, one was wearing a red coat, and the third had on a gray coat.

