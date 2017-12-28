Deputies: Suspect wanted in Pennsylvania arrested in Union

Union County deputies said a man wanted in Pennsylvania was found at a home in Union Wednesday night.

Deputies said they received a tip that Kruze Jordan Carpenter-Stewart was at a home on Jones Ford Road.

When they arrived, deputies said they knocked on the door and spoke to two people. They said a friend was in the bathroom but said they didn’t know anyone by Carpenter-Stewart’s name. When deputies showed them a picture, they confirmed that Carpenter-Stewart was indeed their friend who was in the home.

Deputies said the suspect was arrested, charged with being a fugitive from justice, and taken to the county jail where deputies said he would await extradition to Pennsylvania.

Carpenter-Stewart was wanted out of Pennsylvania for charges of aggravated assault on a person under 16, simple assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear bench warrants.

