Spartanburg PD: Multiple shots fired into home

Spartanburg Police say multiple shots were fired into a home on Wednesday night. Officers said shots were fired into the bedroom of a home on the 100 block of Whitener Ave.

According to the incident report, the victims heard more than ten shots being continuously fired into their bedroom.

Officers said they found 21 bullet casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

