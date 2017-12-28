Greenville Co. deputies working to identify BB&T bank robbery su - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies working to identify BB&T bank robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Suspect in BB&T robbery (Source: GCSO) Suspect in BB&T robbery (Source: GCSO)
BB&T on E. North St. (Dec. 28, 2017/FOX Carolina) BB&T on E. North St. (Dec. 28, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies were called to the scene of a bank robbery on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the BB&T on E. North Street and Howell Road. Deputies said a male suspect entered the branch around 12:23 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said the suspect fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more about this developing story. 

MORE NEWS: Greenville native makes viral video on Sunday Chick-fil-A cravings

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.