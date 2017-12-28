Greenville Co. deputies working to identify BB&T bank robbery suspect

Greenville County deputies were called to the scene of a bank robbery on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the BB&T on E. North Street and Howell Road. Deputies said a male suspect entered the branch around 12:23 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said the suspect fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

