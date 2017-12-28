Police: Second teen charged with armed robbery, kidnapping after robberies and shot fired in Greenville Co.

The Greenville Police Department said two arrests have been made and more suspects are sought after two women were robbed on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple Greenville officers and a crime scene truck were on scene at Haywood Mall after police said men in a white Dodge Magnum were involved in a purse-snatching in the Dillard's parking deck. Police said a woman's vehicle was parked in the garage and the suspect vehicle was parked next to it.

The victim told FOX Carolina she'd gotten out of the car to get a package out of the trunk when one suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded she give him her purse. When she said no, she said the suspect said he was going to shoot her.

The woman said she responded by saying, "Well, you'll have to because I'm not giving you my purse."

She said she thought someone would be there to help her because the situation was unfolding in broad daylight.

Then, the victim said a suspect in the car rolled down the window and said, "You're going to get hurt," before she was pulled into the car, and it began to drive off as she kicked the door from inside.

The woman said she told the suspects she had cash and would give them money, and they stopped the car and one suspect put down his gun.

That's when she said she seized the opportunity to roll out of the car while it was still in the garage, and escape.

According to police, the same men then traveled to a location in the 700 block of Woodruff Road and robbed another woman. Officers said the suspects fired a shot in the air during the incident on Woodruff Road.

Greenville Police said Highway Patrol stopped the Magnum involved in the incident on Woodruff Road near Highway 14. The car was taped off in the parking lot of a Kangaroo gas station while forensics units conducted an investigation.

Employees at the Kangaroo gas station on Woodruff Road said four individuals entered the store asking to buy a single Black & Mild cigar. When an employee asked to see ID, they said one of the males replied that he didn't have one.

Then, the employees said law enforcement swarmed the building and the men fled.

Road blocks were put up on Woodruff Road as a manhunt ensued in the area for the suspects involved in the incident. K-9s

Spartanburg police confirmed the Dodge Magnum was the same car involved in a carjacking on Wednesday night when a woman said three men stole her vehicle while she was warming it up. The carjacking occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Crescent Hill Apartments.

Greenville police said a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon used in a violent crime, two counts of unlawful carrying discharging in city and possession of a handgun by a minor. Officers said they were searching the area for others believed to be involved.

On Friday, Greenville police said a second teen had been arrested. Officers identified the second suspect as Demarieia Collins, 17.

Police said Collins was arrested Thursday night in Spartanburg and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said they are searching for others but could not release additional details on Friday to protect the investigation.

The Haywood Mall released this statement Friday:

Haywood Mall management and security are working closely with the Greenville Police Department to share information that may lead to the arrest of an individual involved in an incident that took place yesterday afternoon. As this is a continuing investigation, we ask that all further inquiries be directed to the Greenville Police Department. Haywood Mall is committed to providing a safe, quality-shopping environment and takes several proactive security measures, including maintaining security patrol of our property and surrounding parking lots, and provides shoppers and employees with security escorts to their vehicles upon request.

