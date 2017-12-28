Cold shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures in the Carolin - FOX Carolina 21

Cold shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures in the Carolinas

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Organizations throughout the Upstate and Western North Carolina are opening cold shelters ahead of freezing temperatures. 

Here is a list of shelters in our area:

Salvation Army Emergency Shelter 

417 Rutherford Street, Greenville, SC 29609 
864-235-4803

Miracle Hill Rescue Missions-Greenville 

575 W. Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601
864-242-6933

Miracle Hill Rescue Missions-Gaffney 

227 Henderson Street, Gaffney, SC 29341
864-488-0376

Miracle Hill Rescue Missions-Spartanburg 

189 N. Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301
864-583-1628

Shelters in Buncombe County are under code purple. 

Western Carolina Rescue Ministires 

225 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
864-254-1529

ABCCM Veterans Restoration Quarters 

1329 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805
828-254-1529

