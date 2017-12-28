Deputies: Man accused of robbery turns himself in after friends share SCSO Facebook post with his picture

Spartanburg County deputies say a man has been arrested after robbing two convenience stores on Wednesday. Deputies said Charles Thomas Britt, 26, was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

According to deputies, Britt robbed the Scotchman on Fernwood-Glendale Road around 2:00 a.m. and robbed the Lil Cricket on Fairforest Road four hours later.

Deputies said stills from the surveillance video were posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page. According to deputies, Britt turned himself in after acquaintances shared the Facebook post with him.

Britt is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

