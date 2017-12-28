Brief warm up into the weekend , frigid temps ahead to begin 2018

We’re in for a major cold snap that is expected to linger well into 2018. Temps will slowly warm up through the weekend before the bottom drops out on Sunday night!

Friday will be sunny with highs back in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains Winds will be lighter so that will make a big difference in how it feels!

Saturday will be the nicest day of the next 7 as we finally crack the 50 degree mark in the Upstate with sunshine. Much colder air pushes in for Sunday as an arctic air mass builds into the area.

Expect some clouds by late Sunday with highs ranging from 34-40. Lows on Sunday night for New Year’s Eve will be frigid with 22 in the Upstate and 16 in the mountains.

New Year’s Day will be the coldest of the season yet. Highs will only get to 29-34 area-wide. Monday night will be a potential pipe-busting chill with lows down to 8 in the mountains and 16 for the Upstate.

It warms slightly through the week each day, but stays colder than normal. Rain and snow look to stay away from us for the time being.

