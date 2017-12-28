Deputies ask for help identifying burglary suspects that tried t - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for help identifying burglary suspects that tried to use chain, truck to pull ATM out of Lil Cricket

The vehicle and one of the suspects. (Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office). The vehicle and one of the suspects. (Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office).
CARLISLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects that tried to rob the Lil Cricket in Carlisle on Christmas Eve.

According to deputies, surveillance video showed two men attaching chain to a truck, wrapping it around the ATM, and trying to pull the ATM out of the store. 

The chain broke, damaging an outside light and wall of the store, deputies said. 

Deputies said the suspects were in a mid to late 90's dark red Chevy truck. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800.

