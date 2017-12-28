Boil water advisory issued for homes off Brushy Creek Road - FOX Carolina 21

Water main break on Brushy Creek (Dec. 28, 2017/FOX Carolina) Water main break on Brushy Creek (Dec. 28, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A boil water advisory has been issued for homes off of Brushy Creek Road in Greer.

According to the Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW), the advisory was issued due a water main break. 

Those under the advisory should boil water for one minute before drinking it or cooking with it. 

The impacted addresses are: 

  • 3912 Brushy Creek Road
  • 3914 Brushy Creek Road
  • 3915 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4001 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4002 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4003 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4006 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4012 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4103 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4104 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4105 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4106 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4201 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4202 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4205 Brushy Creek Road
  • 4207 Brushy Creek Road
  • 400 South Main Street 

The Greer CPW said customers impacted by advisory will receive a phone call once the advisory has been lifted. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

