Boil water advisory issued for homes off Brushy Creek Road

A boil water advisory has been issued for homes off of Brushy Creek Road in Greer.

According to the Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW), the advisory was issued due a water main break.

Those under the advisory should boil water for one minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

The impacted addresses are:

3912 Brushy Creek Road

3914 Brushy Creek Road

3915 Brushy Creek Road

4001 Brushy Creek Road

4002 Brushy Creek Road

4003 Brushy Creek Road

4006 Brushy Creek Road

4012 Brushy Creek Road

4103 Brushy Creek Road

4104 Brushy Creek Road

4105 Brushy Creek Road

4106 Brushy Creek Road

4201 Brushy Creek Road

4202 Brushy Creek Road

4205 Brushy Creek Road

4207 Brushy Creek Road

400 South Main Street

The Greer CPW said customers impacted by advisory will receive a phone call once the advisory has been lifted.

