McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office: 13 arrested after 24 pounds of meth, cash and guns seized

24 pounds of meth, guns and cash were seized in the investigation. (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office). 24 pounds of meth, guns and cash were seized in the investigation. (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office).
Joshua Michael "Bubba" Lipe (left) and Allison Michelle Smith (right). (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office). Joshua Michael "Bubba" Lipe (left) and Allison Michelle Smith (right). (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office).
MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says 13 people have been arrested after 24 pounds of meth, cash and guns were seized in an investigation. 

According to deputies, the investigation focused on the distribution of meth in McDowell and Rutherford Counties. 

Deputies said 13 suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation:

  • Tracey Lynn Arnold, 54, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth, one count aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise
  • Andy Darren Green, 49, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth, one count of aiding and abetting a continuing criminal enterprise 
  • Roman Guzman, 27, once count of conspiracy to traffic meth 
  • Ruben Guzman, 26, two counts each of trafficking meth and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise 
  • Ashlea Nicole Hawkins, 34, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise 
  • Joshua Michael "Bubba" Lipe, 37, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise 
  • Dennis Eugene Medley, 35, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth 
  • Tonya Chris-Ann Mullinax, 40, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth 
  • Deidre Diane Pearson, 38, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise 
  • Dustin Bo Pearson, 30, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise 
  • Robin Ann Rhyne, 54, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise 
  • Allison Michelle Smith, 51, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth and continuing a criminal enterprise 
  • Wesley Chad Smith, 42, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth 

Deputies said 43 firearms and an unknown amount of U.S. currency were also seized in the investigation. 

"Meth is still a major problem in this area,” said Chief Deputy Ricky Buchanan of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. “Our goal is to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in and around McDowell County, and I believe this investigation did just that.”

