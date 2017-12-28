McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office: 13 arrested after 24 pounds of meth, cash and guns seized

24 pounds of meth, guns and cash were seized in the investigation. (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office).

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says 13 people have been arrested after 24 pounds of meth, cash and guns were seized in an investigation.

According to deputies, the investigation focused on the distribution of meth in McDowell and Rutherford Counties.

Deputies said 13 suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation:

Tracey Lynn Arnold, 54, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth, one count aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise

Andy Darren Green, 49, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth, one count of aiding and abetting a continuing criminal enterprise

Roman Guzman, 27, once count of conspiracy to traffic meth

Ruben Guzman, 26, two counts each of trafficking meth and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise

Ashlea Nicole Hawkins, 34, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise

Joshua Michael "Bubba" Lipe, 37, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise

Dennis Eugene Medley, 35, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth

Tonya Chris-Ann Mullinax, 40, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth

Deidre Diane Pearson, 38, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise

Dustin Bo Pearson, 30, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise

Robin Ann Rhyne, 54, two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise

Allison Michelle Smith, 51, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth and continuing a criminal enterprise

Wesley Chad Smith, 42, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth

Deputies said 43 firearms and an unknown amount of U.S. currency were also seized in the investigation.

"Meth is still a major problem in this area,” said Chief Deputy Ricky Buchanan of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. “Our goal is to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in and around McDowell County, and I believe this investigation did just that.”

