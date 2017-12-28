Vehicle crashes into storefront in Anderson County

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash in Anderson County Thursday evening.

The call came in at 5:34 p.m.

Troopers said it happened at 207 SC 28 bypass at US 29.

A witness on scene shared photos of a vehicle that had crashed into Quality Foods.

Warren Brown, owner of the store, told FOX Carolina that a female driver had been parked in a handicapped zone when she backed into the store front. Brown said the woman is in the hospital, and that no customers were hurt during the incident.

Brown said they plan to seal off and secure the hole until it can be fixed.

