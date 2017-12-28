SLED, deputies on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. st - FOX Carolina 21

SLED, deputies on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. store

Posted: Updated:
Law enforcement on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. Family Dollar (FOX Carolina/ 12/28/17) Law enforcement on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. Family Dollar (FOX Carolina/ 12/28/17)
Law enforcement on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. Family Dollar (FOX Carolina/ 12/28/17) Law enforcement on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. Family Dollar (FOX Carolina/ 12/28/17)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SLED and deputies were on scene after an armed robbery in Greenville County Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar at 2424 Old Buncombe Road.

Dispatchers were told the store clerk couldn't see if the suspect left on foot or in a vehicle. They said the suspect was armed with a handgun during the incident.

At least a dozen deputies were on scene as of around 8:30 p.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Greenville native makes viral video on Sunday Chick-fil-A cravings

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.