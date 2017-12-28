SLED, deputies on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. store

Law enforcement on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. Family Dollar (FOX Carolina/ 12/28/17)

Law enforcement on scene after armed robbery at Greenville Co. Family Dollar (FOX Carolina/ 12/28/17)

SLED and deputies were on scene after an armed robbery in Greenville County Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar at 2424 Old Buncombe Road.

Dispatchers were told the store clerk couldn't see if the suspect left on foot or in a vehicle. They said the suspect was armed with a handgun during the incident.

At least a dozen deputies were on scene as of around 8:30 p.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Greenville native makes viral video on Sunday Chick-fil-A cravings

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.