Fire Chief: Red Cross assisting 5 displaced by garage fire in Oconee Co.

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Five people were displaced due to a fire in Oconee County Thursday night, said Westminster Fire Chief Michael Smith.

Smith said the fire happened in the garage of a home on the 100 block of Miller Farm Road.

Smith said the home sustained minor damage, mostly in the garage, and that no one was home during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews were still on scene as of 8:45 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The Red Cross was on scene assisting the family Wednesday night.

