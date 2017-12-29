Dispatch: One airlifted to hospital after Anderson Co. house fir - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: One airlifted to hospital after Anderson Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
Dispatch: One airlifted to hospital after Anderson Co. house fire (FOX Carolina/ 12/29/17) Dispatch: One airlifted to hospital after Anderson Co. house fire (FOX Carolina/ 12/29/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday night following a house fire, said dispatchers.

They got the call at 10:51 p.m. about a fire on the 100 block of L Street.

Dispatchers said the home was fully involved when Anderson City Fire Department crews got on scene.

Crews remained on scene as of just before midnight.

Dispatchers said no other injuries were reported aside from the victim flown to the hospital for treatment.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Woman busted for carrying suitcase with over $530K in cash

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.