Dispatch: One airlifted to hospital after Anderson Co. house fire (FOX Carolina/ 12/29/17)

One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday night following a house fire, said dispatchers.

They got the call at 10:51 p.m. about a fire on the 100 block of L Street.

Dispatchers said the home was fully involved when Anderson City Fire Department crews got on scene.

Crews remained on scene as of just before midnight.

Dispatchers said no other injuries were reported aside from the victim flown to the hospital for treatment.

