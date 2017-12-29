I-85 lane closures in Spartanburg Co. Friday night for pothole patching

Officials with the 85 Widening project said drivers should expect lane closures on northbound and southbound sides of I-85 between mile markers 80 and 84 on Friday night.

The lane closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews patch potholes along the corridor.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 mph in the area.

Learn more about this important interstate project by visiting www.85Widening.com.

