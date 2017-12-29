Restaurant offers free breakfast for first responders on New Year's Day

An Upstate family is kicking off the new year by opening a new restaurant in Spartanburg County and are inviting all law enforcement, fire, and EMS workers to enjoy a free breakfast on New Year’s Day.

Melissa Sialmas said the free meal to honor first responders will be offered on January 1 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sialmas Family Restaurant, located at 116 West Main Street in Duncan.

“We just want to show our appreciation for their service to our community and wish them a Happy New Year.”

Monday will also be the restaurant’s grand opening.

The restaurant’s menu includes steak, pasta, seafood, and Greek dishes.

