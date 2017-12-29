Police: Man accused in armed robbery at Greenville Bi-Lo tried to steal hamburger meat

Greenville police said a man accused of pulling a knife on a worker inside the Bi-Lo at the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive was arrested at a nearby motel.

Officer Johnathan Bragg, a spokesman for the police department, said officers were called to the supermarket around 8:40 a.m. Friday after a reported armed robbery involving a male with a knife.

Bragg said a male suspect pulled a knife on an employee after being confronted on suspicion of shoplifting.

Bragg said officers were setting up a perimeter and searching for the suspect.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was assisting in the search, and shortly after 10 a.m., deputies entered a room at the Super Lodge on Mauldin Road and EMS later wheeled the suspect out in a gurney and loaded into an ambulance.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Charles Ankrum. Officers said Ankrum was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to Bi-Lo, Ankrum tried to shoplift hamburger meat.

Bragg said Ankrum would be facing additional charges from the sheriff's office.

BiLo issued the following statement on the incident:

We’re taking this matter very seriously as the trust and safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority. We are grateful that no customers or associates were injured in this incident and we thank the Greenville Police Department for their timely response and efforts in quickly apprehending the suspect.

