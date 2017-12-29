Taylors man accused of sex crime, other offenses involving young - FOX Carolina 21

Taylors man accused of sex crime, other offenses involving young victim

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday that a Taylors man had been arrested on multiple charges after investigators said he encouraged a minor to take and send sexually explicit images online.

Wilson said Greenville County deputies arrested Michael Scott Thomas, 42, on December 22.

“Investigators state Thomas encouraged a minor victim to produce and send sexually explicit images via social media, and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor,” Wilson stated in a news release.

Thomas was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger. 

If convicted on all charges, Thomas faces up to 45 years in prison.

