Greenville Co. deputies warn of increased traffic enforcement heading into 2018

Greenville County deputies said drivers should expect to see increased traffic enforcement in the days leading up to the New Year.

“As we approach the beginning of the New Year, many will be celebrating as they gather with family and friends,” Sgt. Jimmy Bolt in a news release. “The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office wants to encourage everyone to buckle up, obey the speed limit and don’t drink and drive.”

Deputies said Greenville County had 81 traffic fatalities this year. as of December 17.

“The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be working diligently to make the roadways safe for all by enforcing the traffics laws,” Bolt said. “The Sheriff’s Office asks that everyone plan ahead by leaving in plenty of time to reach your destination and if you are going to be drinking, have a designated driver or money for a cab service.”

MORE NEWS - Brief warm up into the weekend , frigid temps ahead to begin 2018

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.