Firefighters: Vehicle damage made it difficult to free person tr - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: Vehicle damage made it difficult to free person trapped in pickup

Posted: Updated:
Source: Roebuck FD Source: Roebuck FD
ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Roebuck Fire Department said one person had be freed from a pickup truck after becoming entrapped when the vehicle crashed early Friday morning.

Firefighters said the extensive damage to the vehicle made extrication difficult.

They were eventually able to free the person, who was transported to the hospital.

 No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Parents locked daughter in room for 15 years until she died, police say

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.