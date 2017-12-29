Firefighters: Vehicle damage made it difficult to free person trapped in pickup

The Roebuck Fire Department said one person had be freed from a pickup truck after becoming entrapped when the vehicle crashed early Friday morning.

Firefighters said the extensive damage to the vehicle made extrication difficult.

They were eventually able to free the person, who was transported to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Parents locked daughter in room for 15 years until she died, police say

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.