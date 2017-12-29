Tracing of killer Todd Kohlhepp's hands advertised online

A listing purportedly selling a tracing of the hands of a South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people has been removed from a website.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports that a signed pencil tracing of the hands of Todd Kohlhepp was listed for sale online for $89.

State law prohibits South Carolina inmates from profiting from their crimes. Supernaught.com had listed the tracing of Kohlhepp's hands for sale among hundreds of other items that include string artwork from Charles Manson and signed prison letters from Ted Bundy.

The paper reports the item was removed Thursday after the Herald-Journal contacted the website. It wasn't clear if the tracing had been sold or simply removed.

Kohlhepp is serving life in prison after pleading guilty in May to seven counts of murder.

