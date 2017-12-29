Deputies search for man accused of fraudulently obtaining car from Ford dealership

Photo of Willingham (left) and Black (Center) (Source: Newberry Co. SO)

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said is searching for a man who deputies said defrauded a Ford dealership and took off with a car.

Deputies said they need help locating Todd Miller Willingham and a 2017 Ford Edge he is believed to be driving.

Deputies said Willingham went to Cromley Ford on Wilson Road in Newberry and deceived employees there with false information about a trust fund and fraudulent account information to obtain the vehicle.

The dealership didn’t learn they had been swindled until after the suspect had left with the car.

Willingham, 41, has an address listed on Duncan Bridge Road, Whitmire. He is 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said he has been charged with felony breach of trust.

Willingham may also be traveling with a Greenwood woman who was with him when he got the vehicle.

Deputies said no charges have been filed against the woman, Laura Black as of Friday but they want to speak with her about the incident.

Deputies said Willingham has an extensive history of fraudulent activity and has multiple convictions on his record.

