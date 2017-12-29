Asheville hospital implements visitor limitation policy due to increased flu-like activity

An Asheville hospital has implemented its visitor limitation policy after an increase in flu-like activity. Mission Health is asking family members and friends of patients to limit their visits, effective Friday.

The hospital is asking visitors younger than 12 and people that do not feel well to call patients instead of visiting them.

The policy is being implemented at Mission Hospital and its member hospitals and affiliates in Western North Carolina, Mission Health said.

“We activate our Visitor Limitation Policy for the health and safety of our patients,” said Kathy Guyette, RN, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and President of Regional Member Hospitals. “It is a vital precaution in preventing the spread of germs and in helping protect our community during flu season.”

The hospital said visitors can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently, staying home if they are sick and getting a flu vaccine. The hospital is asking visitors to wash their hands before and after their visit.

