SCDC: Serial killer Kohlhepp's mail halted after hand tracing advertised online

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has launched an investigation after a listing on a crime collectibles website claimed to be selling a tracing of the hands of a serial killer.

Todd Kohlhepp, who held a woman captive in a storage container on his property, is serving seven life sentences for the murders of Charlie Carver, Johnny and Meagan Coxie, and four victims slain in the 2003 Superbike Motorsports murders.

According to The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg, a listing advertising a pencil tracing of Kohlhepp's hands was posted on the website Supernaught.com, a catalog of "true crime collectibles," for $99. The item is no longer listed on the website.

A spokesperson for SCDC said the agency's police services have launched an investigation into the incident and contacted the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

State law bans South Carolina inmates from profiting from their crimes and any money earned must go to the Attorney General's Office or the Office of Victims' Assistance.

A victim can bring civil action against an inmate selling crime memorabilia.

SCDC also said Kohlhepp is being held in a restricted housing unit due to disciplinary violations and his mail has been halted. The department said his mail will be more closely monitored in the future.

Any discovered profits from the tracing will be reported to the Attorney General.

