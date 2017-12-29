Community collects donations for Westminster family after devastating house fire

The community of Westminster is rallying around a city employee and his family after a house fire on Friday morning.

The American Red Cross said the fire occurred on Hopewell Church Road, damaging the residence where four adults and four children were displaced. A friend of the family said they lost everything in the fire.

Citizens of Westminster have set up three drop-off locations where they are collecting donations for the family. The following clothing sizes are needed:

Men's XXL shirt, 40 waist pants

Women's Med shirt, 5 pants, 8 shoe

Girls size: 3T, 7 shoe

Girls size: 5T, 12 shoe

Boy sizes: L shirt, 12 pants

The family also has a dog so pet supplies are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

445 Jenkins Bridge Rd in Westminster

528 Bibb St in Westminster - Maintenance shop

306A West Oak Hwy in Westminster - Smith Cleaning Service (old Foodland Building)

