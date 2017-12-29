Community collects donations for Westminster family after devast - FOX Carolina 21

Community collects donations for Westminster family after devastating house fire

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The community of Westminster is rallying around a city employee and his family after a house fire on Friday morning.

The American Red Cross said the fire occurred on Hopewell Church Road, damaging the residence where four adults and four children were displaced. A friend of the family said they lost everything in the fire.

Citizens of Westminster have set up three drop-off locations where they are collecting donations for the family. The following clothing sizes are needed:

  • Men's XXL shirt, 40 waist pants
  • Women's Med shirt, 5 pants, 8 shoe
  • Girls size: 3T, 7 shoe
  • Girls size: 5T, 12 shoe
  • Boy sizes: L shirt, 12 pants

The family also has a dog so pet supplies are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • 445 Jenkins Bridge Rd in Westminster 
  • 528 Bibb St in Westminster - Maintenance shop
  • 306A West Oak Hwy in Westminster - Smith Cleaning Service (old Foodland Building)

MORE NEWS: Woman accused of destroying $300K worth of art on first date

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.