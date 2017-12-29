Bi-Lo issues voluntary recall for Southern Home biscuit products due to possible listeria

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, has issued a voluntary recall of SEG and Southern Home biscuit products due to possible listeria.

The company has recalled the following products:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits (25 oz./12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits (44 oz/ eight pack case)

Southern Home Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits (25 oz./12 pack case)

Southern Home Southern Style Dough Biscuits (44 oz./eight pack case)

Southern Home 20 Ct. Southern Style Dough Biscuits (44 oz/eight pack case)

Southern Home 20 Ct. Buttermilk Dough Biscuits (44 oz./eight pack case).

SEG said the products could be turned to Bi-Lo for a full refund.

