Bi-Lo issues voluntary recall for Southern Home biscuit products - FOX Carolina 21

Bi-Lo issues voluntary recall for Southern Home biscuit products due to possible listeria

Posted: Updated:
A BI-LO store sign (Courtesy: BI-LO/ Facebook) A BI-LO store sign (Courtesy: BI-LO/ Facebook)
JACKSONVILLE, FL (FOX Carolina) -

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, has issued a voluntary recall of SEG and Southern Home biscuit products due to possible listeria. 

The company has recalled the following products: 

  • SEG Buttermilk Biscuits (25 oz./12 pack case)
  • SEG Southern Style Biscuits (44 oz/ eight pack case)
  • Southern Home Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits (25 oz./12 pack case)
  • Southern Home Southern Style Dough Biscuits (44 oz./eight pack case)
  • Southern Home 20 Ct. Southern Style Dough Biscuits (44 oz/eight pack case)
  • Southern Home 20 Ct. Buttermilk Dough Biscuits (44 oz./eight pack case). 

SEG said the products could be turned to Bi-Lo for a full refund. 

MORE NEWS: Woman accused of destroying $300K worth of art on first date

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.