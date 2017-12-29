GHS launches MoveWell, free online fitness community

Kendra Rorabaugh with GHS showed some of the exercises featured on the new online fitness community, MoveWell (FOX Carolina: 12/29/17).

Kendra Rorabaugh knows not everyone shares her passion for working out.

"For some of us that comes naturally, for some of that it's a little more difficult," said Rorabaugh.

Rorabaugh, the Supervisor of Group Fitness and Aquatics at Greenville Health System's Life Center, knows there's also other factors that keep people from hitting the gym.

"Sometimes it's the cost of a gym membership or the cost of the equipment that we think we need in order to exercise. So with MoveWell we thought, let's come up with a way to make exercise free or virtually free for people and also set it up so that they can perform the exercises almost anywhere," said Rorabaugh.

MoveWell is a new online fitness community where every month a new video will show Rorabaugh performing a set of exercises without equipment. The exercises are available to watch back-to-back in one video or one at a time as Rorabaugh demonstrates each separately at three different fitness levels.

"The videos are also broken down so that you can create a library or a custom play list as the workouts accumulate," said Rorabaugh.

The online access is free and so is the support you can find if you choose to become a member of the Facebook group.

"If someone's concerned about an exercise that doesn't feel good or an exercise that doesn't feel challenging enough all you have to do is log in to that Facebook community, ask the question and we can chat about how to make it work safely and effectively," said Rorabaugh.

Rorabaugh said she's most looking forward to reaching who she doesn't see everyday and help them keep their New Year's resolutions well past 2018.

"Motivate, encourage, educate people who maybe didn't have the access or the resource before, now they do and it can be life changing," said Rorabaugh.

To watch January's workout and learn more about MoveWell, click here.

