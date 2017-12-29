Gaffney Police Chief retires after 31 years of service - FOX Carolina 21

Gaffney Police Chief retires after 31 years of service

Posted: Updated:
Chief Turner retired after 31 years with the Gaffney Police Department. (Source: Gaffney PD). Chief Turner retired after 31 years with the Gaffney Police Department. (Source: Gaffney PD).
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Gaffney Police Chief has announced his retirement.

Chief Richard E. Turner worked at the Gaffney Police Department for 31 years.

In a Facebook post, the Gaffney Police Department said: 

We at the Gaffney Police Department want to wish Chief Richard E. Turner the best in his retirement. You will be greatly missed. Thanks for your 31 years of service to the City of Gaffney.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man accused in armed robbery at Greenville Bi-Lo tried to steal hamburger meat

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.