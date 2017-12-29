Pleasant Saturday, followed by a cold blast for 2018

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

We’re in for a major cold snap that is expected to linger well into 2018. Temps will slowly warm up through the weekend before the bottom drops out on Sunday night!

Saturday will be the nicest day of the next 7 as we finally crack the 50 degree mark in the Upstate with sunshine. Much colder air pushes in for Sunday as an arctic airmass builds into the area.

Expect some clouds by late Sunday with highs ranging from 34-40. Lows on Sunday night for New Year’s Eve will be frigid with 22 in the Upstate and 16 in the mountains.

New Year’s Day will be the coldest of the season yet. Highs will only get to 29-34 area-wide. Monday night will be a potential pipe-busting chill with lows down to 8 in the mountains and 16 for the Upstate.

Watch for the first Super Moon of the year on Monday night. With clear skies we should have a pretty amazing view. The moon will appear bigger and brighter than normal.

It warms slightly through the week, but stays colder than normal. Rain and snow look to stay away from us for the time being.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.