Goat at Liberty animal rescue receives wheelchair thanks to donations

A goat at Izzie's Pond Animal Rescue & Sanctuary received a much-needed wheelchair.

The goat, named Liberty, was able to receive the wheelchair due to donations. Liberty was hit by a car and lost the use of her back legs.

She was been at Izzie's Pond for two months.

The organization asked for donations for her wheelchair on Facebook and received all necessary funding within 24 hours. In a Facebook post, Izzie's pond said that Liberty had "gotten herself to where she wants to be on her own and you all have made that possible."

Read the full Facebook post below to learn more about Liberty's new wheels:

MORE NEWS: 10-year-old boy hopes to find his forever family

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

