SCDC working to recruit over 1,000 new hires statewide

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is looking to fill hundreds of vacant positions across the state.

According to Jeffrey Taillon, Communications Director with the SCDC, the agency had 835 open security positions and 345 non-security position vacancies as of December 7.

Taillon says SCDC currently has recruitment billboards located from Charleston to Greenville and from Sumter to Greenwood, on major highways and corridors - I-20, I-26, 378, I-385, US78, etc. Two will even be put up in Puerto Rico.

According to Taillon, the agency will also be starting a special effort to recruit qualified individuals for service within in the Medical and Mental Health Divisions.

To apply for a position with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, click HERE.

