Coroner identifies man dropped off at Greer Memorial Hospital, pronounced dead

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said a death investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at an Upstate hospital on Friday.

According Dill, the man was dropped off at Greer Memorial Hospital around 5:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead. Dill said the female who dropped the male did not stay and identify herself. She left the hospital and officials have no idea where the person came from before being dropped off.

The coroner said there didn't appear to have been any trauma to the body, however an autopsy is pending at this time.

The man was later identified as 20-year-old Armani Laquell Wilson of Greer.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greer Police are investigating. The coroner said they're in the very early stages of the investigation, and have no idea which way the case will go.

