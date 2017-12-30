Former NFL-coaching legend Sam Wyche joins MLB Hall of Famer for Donate Life Rose Parade in CA

Former NFL head coach and Upstate resident Sam Wyche took a trip to Pasadena to participate in the Donate Life Rose Parade float.

The legend along with MLB Hall of Famer Rod Carew, who are both heart recipients, will place a rose in honor of their organ donors as well as all organ donors on the Donate Life Rose Parade float. This year’s 129th annual ride will be their first time meeting.

“It is just an honor to be here standing next to Rod Carew, and hall of famer and knowing that both of us are grateful for the same reason,” said Wyche. “Somebody had to the foresight and the love of fellow man at their passing they passed on the “gift of life, the gift of time” which is the “gift of life”. Also, maybe enhanced the lives of many many more people with ligaments, tendons, corneas, whatever it happened to be. “

This year’s float, The Gift of time, reflects the parade’s theme of “making a difference” by celebrating the power of kindness and the generous acts of people throughout the world who are making a positive difference in the lives of others, a release read.

Wyche will participate in several activities related to the float in advance to the ride down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day.



