Fire crews, troopers respond to tipped over crane in Greenville; driver okay

Tipped over crane on SC 80 at 101. (12/30/17 FOX Carolina)

Fire officials and Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crane that had tipped over in Greenville Saturday morning.

The incident took place on SC Highway 80 near SC Highway 101.

Per officials on scene, the crane had tipped over and caused two lanes at the SC 80 and 101 intersection to be blocked off for several feet. At around 10 a.m., the scene was not causing any backups.

Officials say the driver of the crane is okay, and the crane is now upright.

No further details were released.

