Reward offered for arrest of person responsible for stealing fire department's Smokey Bear Fire Danger sign

Fire officials with Broad River Fire & Rescue are offering a $600 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for stealing the fire department's Smokey Bear Fire Danger sign.

Per a post on the department's Facebook page, sometime Friday night a person took the sign located in Black Mountain, NC.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office or the fire department. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

The Smokey Bear sign, which includes a fire marker pin pointing the severity of fire danger for the day, was made possible through community fundraising efforts.

"It’s about more than just the cost of the sign," the Facebook post read. "It’s the fact someone would even do something like that and knowing how hard our ladies worked to give it not just to the department but something that benefits our community."

MORE NEWS: Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.