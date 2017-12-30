Shots fired into car of volunteer firefighter at Homeland Park Fire Department

The Homeland Park Fire Department says the vehicle of a volunteer firefighter was vandalized on Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the windows of the vehicle were shot while the volunteer firefighter was asleep inside the station.

The fire department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them or the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Read the department's full post about the incident:

MORE NEWS: Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.