Shots fired into car of volunteer firefighter at Homeland Park F - FOX Carolina 21

Shots fired into car of volunteer firefighter at Homeland Park Fire Department

Posted: Updated:
The vandalized vehicle (Source: Homeland Park Fire Department). The vandalized vehicle (Source: Homeland Park Fire Department).
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Homeland Park Fire Department says the vehicle of a volunteer firefighter was vandalized on Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the windows of the vehicle were shot while the volunteer firefighter was asleep inside the station. 

The fire department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them or the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. 

Read the department's full post about the incident: 

MORE NEWS: Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.