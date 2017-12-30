FRIGID end to the year 2017 & beginning of 2018

Get ready for some of the coldest weather to date as we close out the year 2017!

Tonight will be chilly with a few passing clouds and perhaps a few mountain flurries and lows in the lower and middle 20s.

Sunday will be the first of many frigid afternoons with highs in the lower 30s in the mountains and upper 30s in the Upstate with a few more mountain flurries, but no accumulating snow.

Be sure to bundle up before venturing out to ring in the new year Sunday night because low temperatures will be in the middle TEENS in the mountains and lower 20s in the Upstate.

New Years Day will only allow for highs to reach the middle 20s in western North Carolina and lower 30s in the Upstate. We’ll gradually warm back up to the 30s and 40s the rest of next week, but likely stay there for a while.

